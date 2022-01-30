Left Menu

Goans need to choose between BJP's 'golden Goa' and Congress's 'Gandhi parivar ka Goa': Shah

Launching the Bharatiya Janata Partys election campaign in Goa, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said people of the state need to choose between BJPs golden Goa and Congresss Gandhi parivar ka Goa, and asserted that only the BJP can provide political stability for development of the coastal state.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 30-01-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 17:22 IST
Goans need to choose between BJP's 'golden Goa' and Congress's 'Gandhi parivar ka Goa': Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Launching the Bharatiya Janata Party's election campaign in Goa, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said people of the state need to choose between BJP's ''golden Goa'' and Congress's ''Gandhi parivar ka Goa'', and asserted that only the BJP can provide political stability for development of the coastal state. Shah was addressing an indoor public meeting here, about 30 kms from state capital Panaji, to campaign for a BJP candidate ahead of the February 14 Assembly polls.

''Congress's Gandhi parivar treats Goa as its tourist destination. They come here often. But as for BJP, we are fulfilling (late Goa chief minister) Manohar Parrikar's 'golden Goa' dreams. People of Goa need to choose between BJP's 'golden Goa' and Congress's 'Gandhi parivar ka Goa','' Shah said.

Hitting out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for contesting the next month's Goa elections, Shah said these parties have entered the fray just to expand their base or get national recognition.

''These parties cannot form a government here. It is only the BJP that can do so. Unless there is political stability, there can be no development,'' he asserted.

In the last decade, the BJP government in Goa has worked for development of infrastructure and it cannot happen without the central government's help, he added.

Slamming the Congress and the party's former Goa chief minister Digambar kamat, Shah said during Kamat's tenure, Goa was notorious for corruption, instability and chaos.

He also targeted senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that he suffered from ''Modi-phobia''. The Union minister said that for the Modi government, development of smaller states is a priority and it has provided all help to the coastal state. Shah was campaigning for party candidate and former Goa CM Ravi Naik, who had recently joined the BJP after quitting the Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

 United States
3
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022