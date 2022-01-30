Left Menu

Punjab Polls: No one can defeat Congress, only Congress can defeat itself, says Sidhu over factionalism in state unit

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday, talking about the factionalism in the state unit, said that nobody can defeat his party, only his own party can do so in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 30-01-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 17:32 IST
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday, talking about the factionalism in the state unit, said that nobody can defeat his party, only his own party can do so in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. Speaking to the media here, Sidhu said, "No one can defeat Congress. Only Congress can defeat itself."

Notably, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Sidhu had urged Rahul Gandhi during his visit to the state to announce the Chief Ministerial face for the polls, following which Gandhi had said that the decision in this regard would be taken by the party workers. Hitting out at his opponent from the Amritsar East constituency, Bikram Singh Majithia, who the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) fielded from the same constituency where Sidhu is the sitting MLA, the Congress state president said, "He (Bikram Singh Majithia) is 'Parcha mafia'. He has filed cases against so many people. I haven't lodged a single case against anyone. Everyone knows that Congress will give a strong & secure government We will make a new Punjab."

Earlier on Saturday, Sidhu took on Majithia and challenged him to contest the upcoming Punjab Assembly poll only from the Amritsar East constituency after SAD fielded the latter from Amritsar East as well as from Majitha constituencies. Punjab will go to Assembly polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

