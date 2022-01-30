Left Menu

JP Nadda slams Samajwadi Party for doing appeasement politics, injustice to Muslim women

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday slammed the Samajwadi Party for shedding tears when Triple Talaq was being revoked, indulging in appeasement politics and doing injustice to Muslim women.

ANI | Shikohabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 30-01-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 18:02 IST
BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda in Hathras. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday slammed the Samajwadi Party for shedding tears when Triple Talaq was being revoked, indulging in appeasement politics and doing injustice to Muslim women. "The Modi government has freed crores of Muslim sisters from the brunt of triple talaq. When we were making a law on this in Parliament, the Samajwadi Party was shedding tears," said Nadda while addressing voters in Hathras.

"Triple talaq is not legal even in Muslim majority countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Syria, Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, and Indonesia. But the leaders of our country were doing the politics of appeasement while doing injustice to the Muslim sisters," the BJP chief added. He said that every political party and every leader tried to make his point in his own ways during elections. "In elections, every political party and every leader tries to make his point in his own way and when politicians make populist promises, the voter gets confused. In such a situation, the basis for choosing a political party should be what that leader and that party have done in the past," he said.

Moreover, he claimed that BJP has fulfilled all its promises in Uttar Pradesh and has not turned back in any way. "All other political parties keep changing according to the seasons," Nadda added. Nadda further slammed the opposition parties for indulging in politics of caste and religion.

"These days all the leaders have started talking about development. Earlier these people used to talk only about caste and religion. Their model of development was 'Apana Parivaar, Apne Log.' Ever since the government of Yogiji came, the basis of development is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas," he added. Targeting Akhilesh Yadav for his Jinnah comment, the BJP leader said, "Opposition likes leaders from outside the country, not from our country. They talk about leaders who played a major role in the partition of the country. But they have a problem in discussing leaders like Sardar Patel, who have given everything to keep the country united."

Nadda said that Uttar Pradesh is at the forefront of COVID-19 vaccination. "But when vaccination was started, then Akhilesh Ji was misleading the country, the people of Uttar Pradesh. They were playing with people's lives." In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh phase on March 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

