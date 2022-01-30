Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2022 18:53 IST
BJP govt's priority is spying on citizens: Priyanka
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday attacked the Centre over the issue of employment, saying its priority is ''spying'' on citizens when it ought to be jobs for the youth.

Her attack on the government came over a media report which claimed that there are 3.03 crore unemployed youth in the country.

''The priority of the government should be jobs for the youth, but the priority of the BJP government is spying on citizens,'' the Congress general secretary alleged in an apparent reference to the Pegasus snooping allegations against the government.

The country needs an agenda for the youth, it needs a roadmap for employment for the youth, Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

