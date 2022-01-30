Priyanka Gandhi Vadra only coins slogans but doesn't do anything: BJP leader Aparna Yadav

BJP leader Aparna Yadav on Sunday took a swipe at the Congress party's "Ladki hoon, lad Sakti hoon slogan" in Uttar Pradesh and said that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra only coins slogans but doesn't do anything. Addressing a press conference, Yadav said that the party has not given a single ticket to women in Punjab state, while they are stressing on the women-empowerment slogan in Uttar Pradesh.

"Nowadays Congress is saying 'Ladki hoon Lad Sakti Hoon'. As per a news article, Punjab Mahila Congress Chief Balveer Rani Sodhi said that women were ignored in the ticket distribution. Priyanka Gandhi only gives slogans but doesn't do anything," said the BJP leader. She further praised the work done by the BJP government in the last five years and said that there was not a single riot and scam in the state during the Yogi Adityanath government.

"Under the Ayushman scheme, the poor of the state have been given health cover. 43 lakh people have got pucca houses in five years. Two and a half crore people have been given toilets. Free ration is being given to 15 crore people of the state," she said. Aparna said that the law and order situation in the state has improved and the state is free from goonda raj, corruption and riots under the BJP government.

In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh phase on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

