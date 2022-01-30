They care only for their 'nani' in Italy: Adityanath on Rahul, Priyanka

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiityanath on Sunday targeted Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, saying their party cared only for the siblings’ “grandmother in Italy” when the country faced the coronavirus pandemic.

At a meeting here ahead of the assembly polls, the BJP leader also attacked Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party and called Samajwadi Party a “chacha-bhatija party”, an apparent reference to its president Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav.

The earlier governments in the state didn’t find time for development, the CM claimed.

“Developing Saifai (the SP home turf) was the only thing that mattered to the uncle-nephew party,” he said, referring to the period Akhilesh Yadav was the chief minister. For ‘behanji” (Mayawati), the only issue was her nephew’s progress, he added.

“And the party of the brother and sister didn’t care for the country when the crisis struck, they only thought of their 'nani' in Italy,” he said.

Adityanath said if a Samajwadi Party government comes to power, UP will get a “mafia raj”. Mafia members who are now in jail will be let out, he claimed.

“Give us your vote, it you want to vote for “vikas” (development). Vote for them if you want to vote for “vinash” (destruction),” he said.

