Left Menu

Punjab polls: Chief Electoral Officer unveils its Elections Mascot 'Shera'

In a bid to spread awareness among voters on the importance of their votes ahead of Punjab Assembly Elections, the office of Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, on Sunday, through a Facebook live, unveiled its election mascot "Shera" depicting a lion.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 30-01-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 21:19 IST
Punjab polls: Chief Electoral Officer unveils its Elections Mascot 'Shera'
Punjab Elections Mascot Shera (Photo: Screengrab from ECI's live event). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to spread awareness among voters on the importance of their votes ahead of Punjab Assembly Elections, the office of Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, on Sunday, through a Facebook live, unveiled its election mascot "Shera" depicting a lion. On this occasion, five Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) were specially invited as guests of honour.

Speaking on the launch, Chief Electoral Officer of Punjab, Dr S Karuna Raju, IAS, said that dressed in traditional Punjabi attire, the Election Mascot 'Shera' represents the rich cultural heritage of Punjab. "Promoted under the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) project, the mascot aims to increase voter awareness and participation in the elections to increase voter turnout and promote ethical voting," he said.

As part of the SVEEP plan, posters, effigies and big sized cut-outs will be used of Election Mascot 'Shera' besides extensively disseminating voter awareness messages on social media. The aim is to particularly strike a chord with the youth of the state. Raju further said that the voter awareness campaign has been conceived and executed keeping in mind the culture of Punjab and the preferences of voters.

Giving an instance, he said, "Nukkad Nataks and performances of theatre artistes enacting as 'Bhands' are widely shown across Punjab to establish strong connections with voters." A special feedback drive headed by SVEEP Consultant Manpreet Aneja was undertaken to gauge the preferences of voters and as per the feedback received, the mascot was developed by Jasvinder Singh and Rahul Attreja, the designers engaged from C-DAC, Mohali for the SVEEP project.

Punjab will go to Assembly polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
3
NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022