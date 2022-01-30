Left Menu

Urban LB polls: AIADMK announces first list of candidates for 3 districts

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-01-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 22:29 IST
The opposition AIADMK on Sunday announced its first list of nearly 300 candidates for the February 19 urban local body polls in Tamil Nadu.

Party Coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator K Palaniswami announced the candidates for various posts in Cuddalore, Villupuram and Dharmapuri districts.

In a party statement, the two leaders announced the names of nearly 300 candidates for various posts including ward members in these three districts.

The single phase civic polls for 12,838 posts in corporations, municipalities and town panchayats are slated for February 19 and the counting of votes will be taken up on February 22.

