Not allowing Friday prayers at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid violates right to freely profess religion: NC

The National Conference on Sunday said the continued disallowing of Friday congregational prayers at the Jamia Masjid here by authorities citing the COVID-19 pandemic is violative of the fundamental right to freedom to freely profess religion.In a statement, NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said such unwarranted curbs do not suit the countrys secular moorings.Jamia Masjid is the central mosque and an epicentre of faith of millions across Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 30-01-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 22:36 IST
The National Conference on Sunday said the ''continued disallowing'' of Friday congregational prayers at the Jamia Masjid here by authorities citing the COVID-19 pandemic is ''violative'' of the fundamental right to freedom to freely profess religion.

In a statement, NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said such ''unwarranted curbs'' do not suit the country's secular moorings.

''Jamia Masjid is the central mosque and an epicentre of faith of millions across Jammu and Kashmir. Having this great mosque out of bounds for Muslims for the 26th consecutive week is highly deplorable,'' he said.

''Every Friday men, women and the elderly flock to this historic mosque from various parts of the valley only to return disheartened. Such unwarranted curbs hurt the religious sentiments of millions and are unsuited to the country's democratic, secular moorings,'' he added.

The NC spokesperson said the people of Kashmir have shown respect and adherence to social distancing norms even while praying in congregations.

Dar urged the authorities to allow people to offer Friday prayers at the grand mosque.

''Sorrow and pain this causes to people remain unmitigated. Allowing the prayers will bring much-needed respite to the people,'' he said.

The compound that houses a thriving market also remains out of bounds, causing a huge monetary loss to scores, he said.

