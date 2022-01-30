TDP suspends party leader for harassing minor who allegedly died by suicide

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Vijayawada Parliamentary constituency president, Nettem Raghuram, on Sunday, suspended party leader Vinod Kumar Jain after the allegations surfaced regarding sexual harassment of a minor who allegedly died by suicide. "TDP Vijayawada Parliamentary constituency president Nettem Raghuram suspended Vinod Kumar Jain of 37th ward leader from the party after allegations surfaced on later regarding sexual harassment of a 14-year-old girl," TDP said in an official statement.

"A minor girl jumped to death from the fifth floor of her apartment building on Saturday. In a suicide note, she wrote that she was ending her life due to sexual harassment by Vinod Jain who resides in the same building," West Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K Hanumantha Rao said. "We are searching for the accused Vinod Jain who is an activist of some prominent political party in Andhra Pradesh. He also contested the 37th division as corporator in the recent past election," Rao added.

The accused Vinod Jain was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added. Earlier, Vasireddy Padma, Chairperson, Andhra Pradesh Women Commission, stated that "they have taken this case as a serious offence and ordered for an inquiry into the incident."

She informed that the state Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed his shock over the incident. (ANI)

