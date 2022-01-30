Sidhu doesn't have one achievement in last 18 yrs, did nothing for his seat, alleges Majithia

Left Menu

Former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia on Sunday accused Navjot Singh Sidhu of doing nothing for the people of the Amritsar East constituency from where the state Congress chief is seeking re-election.The Shiromani Akali Dal SAD has fielded Majithia from his traditional Majitha Assembly segment as well as from the Amritsar East seat.Navjot Singh Sidhu does not have one accomplishment to his credit during his last 18 years in politics.

Former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia on Sunday accused Navjot Singh Sidhu of doing nothing for the people of the Amritsar East constituency from where the state Congress chief is seeking re-election.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has fielded Majithia from his traditional Majitha Assembly segment as well as from the Amritsar East seat.

''Navjot Singh Sidhu does not have one accomplishment to his credit during his last 18 years in politics. He and his wife have been part of the SAD-BJP and Congress governments but have done nothing for Amritsar East,'' he alleged at a public gathering here.

''That is why the people have appealed to me to contest from there and put an end to their arrogant and self-serving rule,'' Majithia said.

About the Aam Aadmi Party's much-touted 'Delhi Model', the SAD leader said “The truth is that there is no such model.'' Accusing the AAP-led Delhi government of being ''riddled with failures'', he alleged that it is ''unable to even provide potable drinking water to the people of Delhi''.

''It failed to establish a single new college or hospital. It has given only 414 government jobs and refused to regularize thousands of contractual employees. Even the promises it is making here, including giving Rs 1,000 per month to all women, have not been implemented in Delhi,'' Majithia claimed.

