Bihar MLC election: LJP (Ram Vilas) to go solo, says Chirag Paswan

Lok Jan Shakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan on Monday announced that his party will be contesting the forthcoming elections to 24 legislative council seats from local authorities' constituencies in Bihar alone and will not forge an alliance with any political party.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2022 12:50 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 12:50 IST
Lok Jan Shakti (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Lok Jan Shakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan on Monday announced that his party will be contesting the forthcoming elections to 24 legislative council seats from local authorities' constituencies in Bihar alone and will not forge an alliance with any political party. Speaking to ANI, Paswan said, "One thing is clear that the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is not a part of any alliance in Bihar and on the lines of assembly elections 2020, we have decided that we will contest the Legislative Council elections alone."

"We will field our candidates on most of the seats, out of which many names we have finalised and announced soon after the notification of the election comes," he added. Paswan also expressed concern over the infighting in the NDA alliance in Bihar for the MLC election, and said, "As far as National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and 'Mahagathbandhan' are concerned, it is a fact that there is tension in both alliance and the NDA which is running the government in Bihar."

"It is surprising that the two important allies, which are a part of the government and NDA in the state, Jitan Ram Majhi and Mukesh Sahni have not been given a single. This raises big questions, but it is the internal matter of NDA," he added. Paswan reiterated that his party will fight the MLC elections alone and would contest most seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

