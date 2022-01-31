SAD chief Sukhbir Badal files nomination papers from Jalalabad

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday filed his nomination papers from the Jalalabad Assembly constituency in Punjab's Fazilka district.

Badal was accompanied by his wife and former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal when he filed nomination papers before the returning officer in Jalalabad.

Talking to reporters, Badal said the Jalalabad Assembly constituency is like his family.

Asked about his rival Congress candidate Mohan Singh Phallianwala, Badal said, “I wish him best of luck.” Sukhbir Badal, a sitting MP from Ferozepur, had represented Jalalabad assembly constituency thrice in 2009 (bypoll), 2012 and 2017.

Badal, the former deputy chief minister, had quit as legislator in 2019 after becoming an MP. The nomination process, which started on January 25, will continue till February 1.

Voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats will be held on February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10.

