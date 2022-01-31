Centre ignores demand for synchronisation of rural housing data with Awaas+ prog: Odisha min

Odisha Panchayat Minister Pratap Jena on Monday wrote to Union Minister Giriraj Singh, alleging that the Centre did not pay heed to the state's demand for synchronisation of data on its rural housing portal with ''Awaas+'' initiative, an exercise to create an additional list of eligible beneficiaries under PMAY-G scheme. He also accused the central government of ignoring a promise made in May 2019 to Odisha in the aftermath of cyclonic storm Fani for approval of 1.84 lakh houses under the special Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin programme. Jena also urged the union minister for rural development and panchayati raj to open the Awaas+ window to incorporate those who were not included in the list of beneficiaries under the scheme. Notably, rural housing has emerged as a major issue in the upcoming three-tier panchayat elections in Odisha as the opposition BJP has been attacking the ruling BJD for ''not providing houses to poor people in the western part of the state and eligible tribal beneficiaries in the Kalahandi-Bolangir-Koraput region''.

''The people of western Odisha and tribal areas have been denied housing facilities by the BJD government,'' BJP state president Samir Mohanty said.

The saffron party has also alleged that there was corruption in the rural housing scheme in the state, a charge denied by the BJD. ''I would request your august office to rectify this (closing the window for registration) injustice being meted out to the state of Odisha and its people,'' Jena said in the letter to the central minister. He also mentioned that synchronisation of data of the Karnakata government with ''Awaas+'' programme was allowed on January 13. ''Igoring the repeated requests from the state will not support the cause of Odisha and it will further deprive lakhs of tribal beneficiaries living in the scheduled areas of the state,'' Jena said. Referring to his discussion with the union minister through video conference on January 27 and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he demanded ''synchronisation of data of 6.65 lakh households on the state-owned rural housing portal with the Awaas+ initiative''. An exercise for identification of households, which were eligible for assistance under PMAY-G but were included in the list of eligible beneficiaries, was carried out by the Union Ministry of Rural Development using a mobile application - ''Awaas+''. The survey was started in January 2018 and completed in March, 2019. To achieve the objective of providing ''Housing to All'' by 2022, the Centre rolled out the revamped rural housing scheme, PMAY-G, in 2016. The programme envisaged completion of 2.95 crore houses with all basic amenities by 2022.

