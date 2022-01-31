Left Menu

EC extends ban on roadshows, 'padyatras', vehicle rallies till Feb 11

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 16:01 IST
EC extends ban on roadshows, 'padyatras', vehicle rallies till Feb 11
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission on Monday extended the ban on roadshows, 'padyatras', vehicle rallies and processions till February 11, but enhanced the number of people allowed in door-to-door campaigning from the present 10 to 20 and permitted a maximum of 1,000 people for physical public meetings.

This was stated after Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra along with Election Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey held another comprehensive review of the present COVID-19 situation in the poll-bound states of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

The Commission has decided that no roadshows, 'padyatras', and cycle/bike/vehicle rallies and processions shall be allowed till February 11, 2022, a statement said.

The Commission also decided to allow physical public meetings of political parties or contesting candidates in designated open spaces with a maximum of 1,000 people, instead of existing 500 people, or 50 percent of the capacity of the ground, or the prescribed limit set by SDMA, whichever number is lesser, from February 1, 2022 for all phases.

The Commission has also enhanced the limit for door-to-door campaigns and instead of 10 persons, now 20, excluding security personnel, will be allowed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022