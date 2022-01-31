Left Menu

UK's Johnson to make statement on parties' report at 1530 GMT

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a statement to parliament at 1530 GMT on Monday on a report into alleged parties at his Downing Street office and residence following an investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray.

Earlier the Cabinet Office confirmed that Gray had provided an update on her investigation to Johnson's office.

