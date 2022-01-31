Left Menu

Pakistani media mogul acquitted of graft charges

In its latest annual report released earlier this month, Human Rights Watch said Pakistani authorities had expanded a crackdown on journalists and dissent on the part of citizens and opposition politician, a charge the government denies. Prime Minister Imran Khan has long accused Rehman's media group of siding with his main rival, former two-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Reuters | Updated: 31-01-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 19:18 IST
Pakistani media mogul acquitted of graft charges

A Pakistani court on Monday acquitted the country's biggest media mogul of corruption charges over land acquisitions dating back three decades, a case that rights groups said was brought in an effort to curb press freedom. After an almost two-year trial, the court in the eastern city of Lahore ordered the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman for lack of evidence, his lawyer Amjad Pervaiz said.

"There is no supportive material with the prosecution to prove involvement of the accused," the court said in its ruling. Arrested in March 2020 on charges of securing illegal property concessions from a previous government in 1986, Rehman was granted bail later in November that year.

Rehman is the owner and editor-in-chief of Jang media group, which publishes Urdu- and English-language newspapers and also runs the popular Geo News TV. New York-based Community to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and other rights groups said the prosecution of Rehman amounted to an attack on press freedom.

"It is the price you pay for taking an independent stance," Geo TV Director News Rana Jawad told Reuters. He said Rehman was targeted to silence his group's critical reporting of the government. In its latest annual report released earlier this month, Human Rights Watch said Pakistani authorities had expanded a crackdown on journalists and dissent on the part of citizens and opposition politician, a charge the government denies.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has long accused Rehman's media group of siding with his main rival, former two-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Khan's relations with the media have become increasingly strained since he took office after an election in 2018.

Opponents say he rode to power on the back of a crackdown on the media and his opponents by Pakistan's powerful military, which has a history of involvement in politics, a charge both the government and the military deny. Activists say the media crackdown since 2018 has left over 3,000 journalists and other media workers jobless.

(Writing by Asif Shahzad Editing by Mark Heinrich)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
4
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022