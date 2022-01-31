PM Modi congratulates Portuguese counterpart on election win
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated his Portuguese counterpart António Costa on his election win and said he looks forward to deepening the warm and time-tested relationship with Portugal.
Costa's Socialist Party won an unexpected outright majority in Sunday's snap general election.
''Congratulations to my friend @antoniocostapm for resounding performance in the parliamentary elections in Portugal and his re-election,'' Modi tweeted.
''Look forward to continue deepening the warm and time-tested relationship with Portugal,'' he said.
