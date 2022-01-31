Left Menu

PM Modi congratulates Portuguese counterpart on election win

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2022 19:19 IST
  Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated his Portuguese counterpart António Costa on his election win and said he looks forward to deepening the warm and time-tested relationship with Portugal.

Costa's Socialist Party won an unexpected outright majority in Sunday's snap general election.

''Congratulations to my friend @antoniocostapm for resounding performance in the parliamentary elections in Portugal and his re-election,'' Modi tweeted.

''Look forward to continue deepening the warm and time-tested relationship with Portugal,'' he said.

