Left Menu

No legislative business likely in Rajya Sabha in first half of budget session

The government has indicated that it is unlikely to bring any legislative business in the Rajya Sabha in the first half of the budget session, sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 19:50 IST
No legislative business likely in Rajya Sabha in first half of budget session
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government has indicated that it is unlikely to bring any legislative business in the Rajya Sabha in the first half of the budget session, sources said. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu held a meeting with leaders of various parties in the House on the agenda for the budget session via video conference.

He indicated the priority will be given to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address and discussion on the general budget, the sources said. President Ram Nath Kovind addressed a joint sitting of two Houses on Monday at the beginning of the budget session of Parliament.

The first part of the Union budget session will be held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part from March 14 to April 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
4
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022