No legislative business likely in Rajya Sabha in first half of budget session

The government has indicated that it is unlikely to bring any legislative business in the Rajya Sabha in the first half of the budget session, sources said. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu held a meeting with leaders of various parties in the House on the agenda for the budget session via video conference.

He indicated the priority will be given to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address and discussion on the general budget, the sources said. President Ram Nath Kovind addressed a joint sitting of two Houses on Monday at the beginning of the budget session of Parliament.

The first part of the Union budget session will be held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part from March 14 to April 8. (ANI)

