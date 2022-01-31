Govt wilfully disrupted Winter Session, hope they'll be more responsible this time: Derek O'Brien

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien on Monday accused the BJP-led government of ''wilfully disrupting'' the Winter Session of Parliament and hoped they would be more responsible this time and ensure smooth functioning of both the Houses.

The Winter Session of Parliament had witnessed repeated disruptions after 12 opposition MPs, including of the Trinamool Congress, were suspended from the Rajya Sabha on the very first day of the session for their ''unruly'' conduct in the previous session in August last year. Opposition members also protested on the Special Investigation Team's report regarding the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh and farmers' issues, among others.

''The BJP government willfully disrupted the whole Winter Session of Parliament because they do not want to be held accountable to the people. We can only hope they will be more responsible during the Budget Session and will run both Houses smoothly,'' O'Brien said.

The Budget Session commenced on January 31 and the Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

The first part of the session will continue till February 11 after which it will go into a recess to examine the budgetary allocations for different departments. The Session would resume on March 14 and conclude on April 8.

