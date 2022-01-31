Left Menu

Canada's Trudeau says he will not be intimidated by protester abuse

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said Canadians were disgusted by the behavior of some people protesting against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Ottawa and said he would not be intimidated by those who hurled abuse. Dozens of trucks and other vehicles have jammed up central Ottawa since Friday and thousands descended upon Parliament Hill to complain about Trudeau and COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Dozens of trucks and other vehicles have jammed up central Ottawa since Friday and thousands descended upon Parliament Hill to complain about Trudeau and COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Police said most demonstrators have been peaceful but local residents complain they are fed up with the non-stop blaring of truck horns and demonstrators using the streets as an open-air toilet. Some also forced a homeless shelter to give them food - the shelter said on Twitter - while others flew Nazi flags.

"We are not intimated by those who hurl abuse at small business workers and steal food from the homeless," Trudeau told a news conference. "We won't give in to those who fly racist flags. We won't cave to those who engage in vandalism ... There is no place in our country for threats, violence, or hatred," he added.

Police and officials said some of the trucks blocking the city center as part of an anti-vaccine demonstration should start leaving on Monday, even as some protesters insisted they would stay.

