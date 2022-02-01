No dissent among Jharkhand Cong workers post-RPN Singh's exit: Pandey

Denying speculations of disturbances in the Jharkhand Congress post senior leader RPN Singh desertion, the newly nominated state in-charge Avinash Pandey on Monday said there was no dissent on any issue among party workers.

In a major setback to the Congress ahead of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Singh who was the in-charge of Jharkhand recently joined the BJP. Pandey, who replaced Singh, held a marathon meeting with state leaders during the day. “I have met all leaders and none have voiced any dissent on any issue. We have a strong alliance government in Jharkhand, headed by young leader Hemant Soren and we should be serious and sensitive towards fulfilling promises made in our manifesto to the people who reposed faith in us and changed the erstwhile BJP government,” Pandey said.

He stressed the necessity for formation of a common minimum programme and district-level coordination committees for better coordination with allies - the JMM and the RJD - in the state.

“These would help us improve our performance in the forthcoming elections including panchayat polls,” the senior leader said.

Two former Congress state presidents - Sukhdev Bhagat and Pradeep Kumar Balmuchu - who had deserted the party before the 2019 assembly elections came back to it in presence of Pandey.

Welcoming them, Pandey said the return of both the leaders will further augment the party.

