Biden says he plans to designate Qatar as major non-NATO ally

President Joe Biden said on Monday he plans to designate Qatar as a major non-NATO ally, granting a special status to a key ally in the Middle East.

Biden made the announcement as he met Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, in the Oval Office. The emir told reporters that he would discuss regional security with Biden as well as push for equal rights for the Palestinian people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)