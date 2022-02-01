Biden says he plans to designate Qatar as major non-NATO ally
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-02-2022 00:58 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 00:58 IST
President Joe Biden said on Monday he plans to designate Qatar as a major non-NATO ally, granting a special status to a key ally in the Middle East.
Biden made the announcement as he met Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, in the Oval Office. The emir told reporters that he would discuss regional security with Biden as well as push for equal rights for the Palestinian people.
