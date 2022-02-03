Left Menu

UP polls: Nadda accompanies Keshav Prasad Maurya as he files nomination from Sirathu

BJP national president JP Nadda accompanied Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday when he filed his nomination from Sirathu in Kaushambi district, for the upcoming Assembly polls.

ANI | Kaushambi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 03-02-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 14:44 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya files nomination from Sirathu in Kaushambi district. Image Credit: ANI
BJP national president JP Nadda accompanied Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday when he filed his nomination from Sirathu in Kaushambi district, for the upcoming Assembly polls. "Keshavji has worked efficiently in last five years, has always lived up to expectations. I wish him the best," Nadda said.

Earlier, Maurya exuded confidence that Bharatiya Janata Party will win the Assembly elections even if Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress came together. Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader had said, "This election is not being fought by Keshav Prasad Maurya but a worker and the people of Sirathu are fighting this election and I am sure the people will give their blessing to me."

The SP has fielded BJP ally Anupriya Patel's sister Pallavi Patel against Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister from the Sirathu assembly constituency. He further claimed that BJP will secure more than 300 seats in the upcoming election in the state.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)

