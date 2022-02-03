Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi to visit Uttarakhand on Feb 5

To boost the morale of the party workers ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit the state on February 5.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 03-02-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 18:41 IST
Rahul Gandhi to visit Uttarakhand on Feb 5
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To boost the morale of the party workers ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit the state on February 5. Uttarkhand Congress in-charge Devender Yadav informed that Gandhi will hold a virtual poll campaign in Haridwar and Haldwani Assembly seats.

"Rahul Gandhi to visit Uttarakhand on February 5. He will hold a virtual poll campaign in Haridwar and Haldwani," Yadav told ANI. Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra released the Congress manifesto for Uttarakhand polls on Wednesday.

Uttarakhand will go to the polls on December 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
3
GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development Laboratory

GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development L...

 India
4
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022