UK PM Johnson clarifies Savile barb at opposition leader

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday sought to clarify comments he made about the main opposition leader Keir Starmer, saying he has not meant to imply Starmer had personally failed to prosecute one of Britain's most notorious sex offenders. During angry exchanges in parliament on Monday, Johnson had accused Labour Party leader Starmer of failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile during his time as Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), leading to an angry response from both opponents and some in his own party.

"I want to be very clear about this because a lot of people have got very hot under the collar," Johnson told broadcasters. "I'm talking not about the leader of the opposition's personal record when he was when he was DPP and I totally understand that he had nothing to do personally with those decisions."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)