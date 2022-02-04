Left Menu

5 workers dead after under-construction building slab collapses in Pune

Five labourers were killed and as many injured after the slab of a building under construction collapsed in Pune, police said on Friday.Fire brigade and police personnel were engaged in rescuing those trapped under the debris at the site at Shastrinagar in Yerwada area of the city, a police official said.A net of steel bars meant to build a slab at the basement level collapsed late Thursday night. I hope that all those injured in this mishap recover at the earliest, he tweeted.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 04-02-2022 07:39 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 07:39 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident.

“Pained by the mishap at an under-construction building in Pune. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that all those injured in this mishap recover at the earliest,” he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

