After drubbing, Ajit Pawar meets newly-elected NCP corporators in Pune

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday convened a meeting of newly-elected NCP corporators in Pune.

Pawar outlined their roles in the municipal body and also laid out the party's roadmap for the next five years, a leader said.

The NCP had fought civic polls in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad in alliance with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP). It was trounced in both places by the BJP.

''A meeting of all newly elected corporators was convened by Ajitdada today. In the meeting, he provided guidance and told the new corporators to focus on people-centric work and live up to the expectations of people for the next five years,'' NCP city unit president Subhash Jagtap said.

Pawar also told the newly-elected corporators about their roles in the civic body and laid out the party's roadmap for the next five years, Jagtap added.

