Left Menu

After drubbing, Ajit Pawar meets newly-elected NCP corporators in Pune

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday convened a meeting of newly-elected NCP corporators in Pune.Pawar outlined their roles in the municipal body and also laid out the partys roadmap for the next five years, a leader said.The NCP had fought civic polls in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad in alliance with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP SP.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 19-01-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 21:08 IST
After drubbing, Ajit Pawar meets newly-elected NCP corporators in Pune
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday convened a meeting of newly-elected NCP corporators in Pune.

Pawar outlined their roles in the municipal body and also laid out the party's roadmap for the next five years, a leader said.

The NCP had fought civic polls in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad in alliance with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP). It was trounced in both places by the BJP.

''A meeting of all newly elected corporators was convened by Ajitdada today. In the meeting, he provided guidance and told the new corporators to focus on people-centric work and live up to the expectations of people for the next five years,'' NCP city unit president Subhash Jagtap said.

Pawar also told the newly-elected corporators about their roles in the civic body and laid out the party's roadmap for the next five years, Jagtap added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Arsenal top Deloitte's Women's Money League for 2025, Chelsea close second

Soccer-Arsenal top Deloitte's Women's Money League for 2025, Chelsea close s...

 Global
2
Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on Chinese-run restaurant in Afghanistan

Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on Chinese-run restaurant in...

 Egypt
3
UPDATE 4-Syria tightens grip after Kurdish pullback, says IS prisoners escape

UPDATE 4-Syria tightens grip after Kurdish pullback, says IS prisoners escap...

 Global
4
UPDATE 8-At least 40 dead in Spain after two high-speed trains collide

UPDATE 8-At least 40 dead in Spain after two high-speed trains collide

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could close Africa’s deadly diagnosis gap for diabetes and sickle cell disease if deployed equitably

Generative AI’s biggest risk may be that no one can fully explain it

AI tools in education linked to rising technostress among teachers

Healthcare’s new gatekeeper is AI and the risks are just emerging

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026