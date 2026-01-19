Browning bosses opening day of Pune Grand Tour

Fergus Browning of Australia stamped his authority on the opening day of Bajaj Pune Grand Tour, an event offering qualifications points for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The prologue stage officially launched the five-day spectacle, setting tone for what promises to be a landmark week in Indian cycling.

India's Sachin Desai of the Indian National Development Team became the first rider to roll out from Goodluck Chowk near Deccan Gymkhana. However, when the dust settled, it was Browning who asserted his supremacy. Riding for Terengganu Cycling Team, Malaysia, Browning produced a blistering ride to stop the clock at 08:05:89 seconds. Averaging over 50kms per hour, Browning not only claimed the fastest time but also earned the coveted Yellow Jersey, securing for Stage 1 beginning Tuesday.

''I had gone out pretty hard and, with the downhill coming to the finish, you just try to hang on and go as fast as you can,'' Browning said after finishing first in prologue. ''I didn't really know what to expect coming here. ''Obviously, it's a race that's never happened before. Hats off to the race organisers, the roads already today were amazing and well patrolled, so, yeah, I can't complain,'' said Browning.

The narrow margins at the top underlined the intensity of the contest. Browning's competitor Dylan Hopkins also from Australia, representing Roojai Insurance Winspace, Thailand finished second, just fractions behind with a time of 08:06:33s. Estonia's Andreas Miltiadis of Quick Pro Team secured third place in 08:08:92s, followed by Belgium's Yorben Lauryssen of Tarteletto-Isorex (08:11:49s). Completing the top five was Zeb Kyffin, also from the Terengganu outfit, finishing seven seconds off the leader. Led by Browning, the top five riders will lead the 164 strong pack into Stage 1, having secured the front positions on the starting grid.

Among the home contingent, Harshveer Singh Sekhon emerged as the fastest Indian and the third-fastest Asian, posting a time of 08:42:07s to secure the 26th starting position for Stage 1.

He was followed by Vishwajeet Singh, who finished in 08:47:33s, and Naveen John, who clocked 08:49:44s, placing them 35th and 43rd, respectively, on the starting grid for Stage 1.

The prologue ran from Goodluck Chowk to the Deccan Gymkhana bus stop, covering a fast, technical 7.5 km circuit through the city. Unlike mass-start stages, the format demanded focus and discipline, with 164 riders setting off individually at one-minute gaps.

