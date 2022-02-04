Left Menu

TRS, Congress leaders flay attack on Owaisi

He was returning to Delhi when the shooting took place.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-02-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 19:15 IST
The ruling TRS and Congress leaders in Telangana on Friday condemned the firing at AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi's vehicle in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

Some shopkeepers in the old city of Hyderabad voluntarily kept their shops closed after the incident, police sources said.

However, Friday prayers passed off peacefully in the old city, they said.

Meanwhile, the ruling TRS working president and Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao condemned the firing.

''Glad you are safe Asad bhai...outrageous & utterly reprehensible, strongly condemn this act of cowardice,'' Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, tweeted.

AIMIM units at various places in the country submitted a memorandum to the respective District Magistrates seeking investigation into the incident, party sources said.

Senior Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy claimed the incident appears to have been designed to fan communal tensions to polarise people in UP for electoral gains.

''I am personally concerned over Owaisi's safety. Adequate security for him must be provided. Further, I would like him to be careful and take safety measures at the personal-level as well,'' said Shashidhar Reddy, a former vice-chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), in a statement.

On Thursday, guns were fired at Owaisi's vehicle at Hapur in western Uttar Pradesh where he was campaigning for the Assembly elections. He was returning to Delhi when the shooting took place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

