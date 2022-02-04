Their brotherhood all about dynasty politics instead of communal harmony, national unity: Yogi Adityanath on SP-RLD alliance

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday launched a staunch attack on the Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance, saying that their idea of brotherhood is only about 'bhai-bhatijawaad' and dynasty politics, instead of communal harmony, national unity, and integrity. His response came after the Samajwadi Party chief said that the upcoming elections in the state pit the idea of brotherhood versus BJP.

"The brotherhood they talk about is only about bhai-bhatijawaad and dynasty politics instead of communal harmony, national unity, and integrity. They have contributed to social fragmentation in the state. They want to create anarchy in the state," said the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister during an exclusive interview with ANI. Adityanath said that the opposition parties have exhibited that their intentions are not good and are involved in a conspiracy to ensure that mafia-like elements dominate the state once again.

"Earlier, investments could not happen. Women were not safe. Mafias ruined the perception and security of the state. Poor faced starvation while farmers were forced to commit suicide as they were kept away from the benefits of government schemes. But Uttar Pradesh has changed now and carved a new direction for itself, where women are safe and the government has worked for the villages, poor, farmers, and the youth. That is what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, that people need to stay careful of the games being played behind the scenes by the opposition," he added. Adityanath said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch its vision document on February 6, adding that the party will win more than three-fourths of seats in the first phase of the election, which are scheduled to take place on February 10.

He also asserted that the party will cross 300 seats in the polls. Adityanath thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, and the party's parliamentary board for giving him an opportunity to contest from Gorakhpur.

"I have always received cooperation and support from people in Gorakhpur. There is an atmosphere of excitement within the people. The country and Uttar Pradesh is touching new heights of development and governance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP. UP and Gorakhpur have reaped the benefits of the double-engine government. People of Gorakhpur realize it and that is why they are excited. Talking about competitiveness in the upcoming elections and possible challenges to him, Adityanath said that the party takes every election seriously.

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

