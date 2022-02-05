Left Menu

Veteran BJP leader C Janga Reddy no more

He was 87.Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President J P Nadda offered condolences over the demise of Janga Reddy, they said.Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, state Congress chief A Revanth Reddy and several other leaders condoled the death of Reddy.Reddy had defeated Congress stalwart P V Narasimha Rao in 1984 from the Hanamkonda Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana region of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-02-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 13:19 IST
Veteran BJP leader C Janga Reddy no more
BJP leader Chandupatla Janga Reddy (Photo: Darshana Jardosh Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader C Janga Reddy died at a hospital here on Saturday while undergoing treatment for lung-related problems, party sources said. He was 87.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President J P Nadda offered condolences over the demise of Janga Reddy, they said.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, state Congress chief A Revanth Reddy and several other leaders condoled the death of Reddy.

Reddy had defeated Congress stalwart P V Narasimha Rao in 1984 from the Hanamkonda Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana region of undivided Andhra Pradesh. Janga Reddy and A K Patel were the only BJP candidates elected to Lok Sabha in 1984 in the aftermath of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's death.

He was the first BJP MP from the southern states post the formation of the saffron party in 1980.

He was elected to the Legislative Assembly in undivided Andhra Pradesh thrice.

Janga Reddy, who had been active in public life since his student days, had participated in several agitations, including the Ram Janmabhooomi movement, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
2
Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

 Global
3
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
4
These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022