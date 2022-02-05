Veteran BJP leader C Janga Reddy no more

Senior BJP leader C Janga Reddy died at a hospital here on Saturday while undergoing treatment for lung-related problems, party sources said. He was 87.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President J P Nadda offered condolences over the demise of Janga Reddy, they said.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, state Congress chief A Revanth Reddy and several other leaders condoled the death of Reddy.

Reddy had defeated Congress stalwart P V Narasimha Rao in 1984 from the Hanamkonda Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana region of undivided Andhra Pradesh. Janga Reddy and A K Patel were the only BJP candidates elected to Lok Sabha in 1984 in the aftermath of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's death.

He was the first BJP MP from the southern states post the formation of the saffron party in 1980.

He was elected to the Legislative Assembly in undivided Andhra Pradesh thrice.

Janga Reddy, who had been active in public life since his student days, had participated in several agitations, including the Ram Janmabhooomi movement, the sources said.

