Left Menu

Darda seeks apology from Mahua Moitra over remark about Jain community

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 05-02-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 21:46 IST
Darda seeks apology from Mahua Moitra over remark about Jain community
Darda, a former Rajya Sabha member, said in a statement here that the remark was ''derogatory and highly objectionable''. Image Credit: Twitter (@vijayjdarda)
  • Country:
  • India

President of the Sakal Jain Samaj and former MP Vijay Darda on Saturday criticized TMC leader Mahua Moitra for her remark in the Lok Sabha referring to the Jain Community and demanded apology.

The Trinamool Congress MP had referred to the community when she mentioned the ban on the sale of non-veg food on the Ahmedabad streets (which was later revoked) during her speech on February 3.

Darda, a former Rajya Sabha member, said in a statement here that the remark was ''derogatory and highly objectionable''.

She must ''understand the Jain teachings, ideals and practice'' and tender an unconditional apology for hurting the community's sentiments, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

 Global
2
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
3
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
4
Islamabad HC strikes down subsidised plots for judges, bureaucrats

Islamabad HC strikes down subsidised plots for judges, bureaucrats

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022