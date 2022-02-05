Darda seeks apology from Mahua Moitra over remark about Jain community
President of the Sakal Jain Samaj and former MP Vijay Darda on Saturday criticized TMC leader Mahua Moitra for her remark in the Lok Sabha referring to the Jain Community and demanded apology.
The Trinamool Congress MP had referred to the community when she mentioned the ban on the sale of non-veg food on the Ahmedabad streets (which was later revoked) during her speech on February 3.
Darda, a former Rajya Sabha member, said in a statement here that the remark was ''derogatory and highly objectionable''.
She must ''understand the Jain teachings, ideals and practice'' and tender an unconditional apology for hurting the community's sentiments, he added.
