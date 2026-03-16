Checkmate on the Streets: Open Chess Enthralls Ahmedabad

The Chiripal Chess Series 2026 is transforming Ahmedabad into a chess hotspot by hosting open street chess events aimed at making the game more accessible. The initiative by the Chiripal Group seeks to engage players of all ages and backgrounds, even including visually-impaired participants.

Designed to elevate chess beyond traditional venues, this series invites the broader community to experience its strategic allure. The tournaments, each offering a prize pool of Rs 25,000 and vouchers worth Rs 1.5 lakh, are set in prominent public spaces like the Sabarmati Riverfront.

Following successful opening rounds, the series moves to Sindhu Bhavan Road and will conclude at Ahmedabad One Mall. Grandmaster Tejas Bakre graced the inaugural event, interacting with budding players. Organizer Ronak Chiripal emphasizes the initiative's goal to inspire strategic thinking and inclusivity through public engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)