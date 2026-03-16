Beyond the Spectacle: Ahmedabad's Path to a Post-Games Legacy

In cities worldwide, the success of global sporting events is often gauged by infrastructure expansions, but experts argue that true achievement comes from enduring benefits post-event. According to past international experiences, what matters most is the development that endures once the festivities have concluded.

Ahmedabad, set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and aspiring for the 2036 Summer Olympics, faces a unique opportunity to redefine its local event and service ecosystems. These events promise significant economic inflow but pose the risk of local supply chains falling short under unprecedented demand, potentially benefiting larger external operators at the expense of local vendors.

To capitalize on the long-term benefits, the city needs to look beyond merely upgrading venues. Drawing lessons from the Tokyo Olympics, it must build organized vendor networks, develop rigorous training and verification mechanisms, and ensure local businesses are integrated seamlessly into the global supply chain, fostering both immediate event success and enduring economic growth.