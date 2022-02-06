Tunisian president dissolves supreme judicial council

Tunisia President Kais Saied said on Sunday he has decided to dissolve the Supreme Judicial Council, the body that deals with judicial independence, a controversial move that will spark a struggle over the judiciary.

Saied said the council has become a thing of the past, adding that he will issue a temporary decree to the council. He gave no other details about the decree.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)