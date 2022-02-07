Left Menu

Adityanath targets Samajwadi Party in Mathura

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 07-02-2022 00:29 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 00:29 IST
Adityanath targets Samajwadi Party in Mathura
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday attacked the Samajwadi Party (SP), saying while it was in power, money meant for widow pension or the differently abled was distributed among its office bearers.

He blamed the riots in Kosi Kalan, disturbances in Agra and Bulandshahr, and the massacre in Jawahar Bagh, in which even two police officers were killed, on the lack of safety and security, and rampant corruption during the previous SP regime.

''The money meant for widow pension or the disabled was distributed among office bearers of the Samajwadi Party,'' the chief minister alleged, addressing a public meeting in Tentigaon village of the Mant assembly constituency.

As opposed to this, the BJP government has given annual pension of Rs 12,000 to widows and the differently abled, he said.

Adityanath also introduced Rajesh Chaudhary, BJP candidate from the Mant assembly constituency.

Referring to the Kumbh, Adityanath said during the SP government, the Allahabad Kumbh was only known for mismanagement, whereas under the BJP rule, it has been recognised internationally for its efficient conduct.

According to the chief minister, the BJP government has renovated 700 temples and teerths during its five year in power.

The elections are being held at a time when the nation is in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic but precious lives of people were saved by efficient management of the situation by the BJP government at the Centre, he added.

Free rations are being given to people hit by the pandemic, the chief minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Antarctic fuel-eating microbes may help in plastic clean-up; Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Antarctic fuel-eating microbes may help in plastic cle...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022