Ex-president Figueres, conservative Alvarado lead early Costa Rica vote count
Reuters | San Jose | Updated: 07-02-2022 08:42 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 08:42 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
Former Costa Rican President Jose Maria Figueres and conservative contender Fabricio Alvarado led a preliminary partial tally of votes in Sunday's presidential election, figures published by the electoral tribunal showed.
No candidate is expected to win the more than 40% of votes needed to avoid a run-off, but if the initial trend in the vote count holds, Figueres and Alvarado could face off in a second round in early April to decide the presidency.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Costa Rican
- Fabricio Alvarado
Advertisement