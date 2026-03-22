Sikkim Shaken by Earthquake: No Damage Reported
A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck Sikkim's Mangan district with its epicenter 14 km beneath the surface. Despite the tremors felt, no casualties or property damage were reported. Residents are advised to stay vigilant and adhere to safety protocols as per officials' guidance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 22-03-2026 09:11 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 09:11 IST
- Country:
- India
A mild earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale struck Sikkim on Saturday night, according to a report released by the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).
The tremor's epicenter was located in Mangan district, 14 kilometers below the earth's surface, with the quake occurring at 8:41 p.m.
While residents experienced the shaking, officials confirmed no loss of life or property damage. In light of the event, authorities have advised the public to remain alert and strictly follow safety precautions.
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