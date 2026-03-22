Sikkim Shaken by Earthquake: No Damage Reported

A mild earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale struck Sikkim on Saturday night, according to a report released by the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).

The tremor's epicenter was located in Mangan district, 14 kilometers below the earth's surface, with the quake occurring at 8:41 p.m.

While residents experienced the shaking, officials confirmed no loss of life or property damage. In light of the event, authorities have advised the public to remain alert and strictly follow safety precautions.