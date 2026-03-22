Fraudulent Clerk Caught in Gold Heist

A former accounts clerk at a co-operative credit society in Thane, Maharashtra, is facing legal action after allegedly stealing gold ornaments worth Rs 5.66 lakh belonging to customers.

The alleged theft took place between June and October 2025 when the 22-year-old suspect was working in the Kalwa area. The theft was discovered when customers sought to reclaim their gold after repaying loans.

Authorities filed an FIR on March 20, invoking section 306 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to theft by a clerk or servant from their employer.

(With inputs from agencies.)