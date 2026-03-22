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Fraudulent Clerk Caught in Gold Heist

A former accounts clerk from a co-operative credit society in Thane, Maharashtra, allegedly stole Rs 5.66 lakh worth of gold ornaments from customers' deposits between June and October 2025. The theft was discovered when clients attempted to reclaim their items. A legal case has been registered against the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 22-03-2026 09:19 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 09:19 IST
Fraudulent Clerk Caught in Gold Heist
  • Country:
  • India

A former accounts clerk at a co-operative credit society in Thane, Maharashtra, is facing legal action after allegedly stealing gold ornaments worth Rs 5.66 lakh belonging to customers.

The alleged theft took place between June and October 2025 when the 22-year-old suspect was working in the Kalwa area. The theft was discovered when customers sought to reclaim their gold after repaying loans.

Authorities filed an FIR on March 20, invoking section 306 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to theft by a clerk or servant from their employer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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