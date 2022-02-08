White House: U.S. united with Germany to hold Russia accountable
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-02-2022 00:42 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 00:42 IST
- Country:
- United States
White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday said the United States and Germay are united on trying to avert a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
She told reporters as U.S. President Joe Biden met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that the two governments "are united in our efforts to hold them accountable." (Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Mark Porter)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- U.S.
- United States
- Ukraine
- Jen Psaki
- German
- White House
- Steve Holland
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
West using Ukraine as instrument of advancing regional interests: Russia
UK warns Russia will face severe sanctions if it puts 'puppet regime' in Ukraine
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares tense as Fed looms, Ukraine a concern
U.S. warns against travel to Russia, citing Ukraine border tensions
UK warns Russia will face severe sanctions if it puts 'puppet regime' in Ukraine