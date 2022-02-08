White House: U.S. united with Germany to hold Russia accountable

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday said the United States and Germay are united on trying to avert a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

She told reporters as U.S. President Joe Biden met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that the two governments "are united in our efforts to hold them accountable." (Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Mark Porter)

