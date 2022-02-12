Difficult to explain how hijab row erupted: Gowda

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Saturday said it is very difficult to understand how the controversy over hijab erupted in Udupi district.

Talking to reporters here, Gowda, who was here to attend a convention of Janata Dal (S) workers at Thokkottu, said two major political parties are blaming each other for the hijab-saffron shawl controversy.

The JD(S) Supremo said he is not prepared to come out with allegation against any political party for the controversy. The parties are trying to derive political mileage out of the row and he does not believe in using religion for political gains, Gowda said. Attempts to gain political mileage out of disharmony are seen among a few leaders lately, especially in the coastal districts, he said. Answering a question whether senior leader C M Ibrahim will be back in JD(S), Gowda said he is not in a position to read Ibrahim’s mind. “The political situation is fluid and anything can happen in the end,” he said.

Gowda said Ibrahim had held a very good position in the JD(S) before joining Congress with Siddaramaiah.

