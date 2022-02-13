Left Menu

German president re-elected for another term

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was re-elected for a second term of five years by a special parliamentary assembly on Sunday.Steinmeier had been endorsed by most mainstream political parties ahead of the election for the largely ceremonial head of state.The president was elected with a big majority by a special assembly made up of the members of parliaments lower house and representatives of Germanys 16 states.My responsibility is for all the people who live in our country.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 13-02-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 19:36 IST
German president re-elected for another term
  • Country:
  • Germany

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was re-elected for a second term of five years by a special parliamentary assembly on Sunday.

Steinmeier had been endorsed by most mainstream political parties ahead of the election for the largely ceremonial head of state.

The president was elected with a big majority by a special assembly made up of the members of parliament's lower house and representatives of Germany's 16 states.

''My responsibility is for all the people who live in our country. Non-partisan, yes - but I am not neutral when it comes to the cause of democracy. Whoever fights for democracy will have me on his side. Whoever attacks it will have me as an opponent,'' Steinmeier said in a speech to the special assembly after accepting his election.

Before first becoming president in 2017, Steinmeier, 66, served two stints as Chancellor Angela Merkel's foreign minister and earlier was chief of staff to Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder.

Germany's president has little executive power but is considered an important moral authority. After a messy parliamentary election result in 2017, Steinmeier helped prod politicians to form a new coalition government rather than holding out for a new vote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19 misinformation

Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Astra Space fails to deliver satellites to orbit; shares dive; SpaceX chief Elon Musk 'highly confident' his Starship will reach orbit this year and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space fails to deliver satellites to orbit; shar...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half; U.S. COVID vaccine for children under 5 delayed by at least 2 months and more

Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half;...

 Global
4
Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Mars in new study

Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Ma...

 England

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022