Bengal Congress chief Adhir writes graffiti for civic poll candidate

They are toothless, Chowdhury, the MP of Baharampur, told reporters.TMC supporters have threatened the Congress candidate of that ward not to solicit vote from people, he claimed.So I had to come to his aid and write graffitis, he said.Elections to 108 civic bodies, including Baharampur Municipality, will be held on February 27.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-02-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 20:27 IST
Bengal Congress chief Adhir writes graffiti for civic poll candidate
Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday took part in graffiti writing for a party candidate for Baharampur Municipal Corporation elections claiming that he had to stand by the aspirant as he was being threatened by ruling Trinamool Congress supporters not to canvass.

Writing a message seeking votes from people for the party nominee on a wall at ward number 27 of Baharampur Municipality in Murshidabad district, Chowdhury who is also the Congress's state president alleged that the police were working for the TMC and not paying heed to complaints of intimidation.

''The State Election Commission is working as per the wishes of the Trinamool Congress.... They are toothless,'' Chowdhury, the MP of Baharampur, told reporters.

TMC supporters have threatened the Congress candidate of that ward not to solicit vote from people, he claimed.

''So I had to come to his aid and write graffitis,'' he said.

Elections to 108 civic bodies, including Baharampur Municipality, will be held on February 27. Rejecting Chowdhury's claims, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the West Bengal assembly elections were held under central forces and the Mamata Banerjee-led party secured a landslide victory.

''I want to ask him how the Congress under his leadership came down to zero in the election,'' Ghosh said.

The Congress and its electoral ally, the CPI(M)-led Left Front, failed to win any seat in the 2021 assembly polls.

