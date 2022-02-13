Left Menu

Punjab: Amit Shah offers prayers at Golden Temple

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Sunday.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 13-02-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 22:09 IST
Punjab: Amit Shah offers prayers at Golden Temple
Amit Shah offering prayers at Golden Temple, Amritsar on Sunday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Sunday. Shah had addressed a rally here before visiting the Golden Temple.

At the rally, slamming the Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Shah questioned why did the Delhi Chief Minister have no Sikh representation in his twice-formed government. "Kejriwal ji you should reply to the people of Punjab of why did you not make a single Sikh minister even after your government was formed twice with an absolute majority in Delhi," he said.

"Whenever the BJP government is formed at the Center, the Sikh community has definitely been given representation in it," he added. Earlier, Shah had offered prayers at Valmiki temple and Durgiana Temple too.

Prior to this, he addressed public rallies at Ludhiana and Patiala. Meanwhile, BJP MP from Mathura, Hema Malini, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal also campaigned in the state today.

Punjab will go to the Assembly polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, the Congress had won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government which had been in power for 10 years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Astra Space fails to deliver satellites to orbit; shares dive; SpaceX chief Elon Musk 'highly confident' his Starship will reach orbit this year and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space fails to deliver satellites to orbit; shar...

 Global
3
Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19 misinformation

Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half; U.S. COVID vaccine for children under 5 delayed by at least 2 months and more

Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022