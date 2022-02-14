Assembly polls: PM urges people to vote in record numbers
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2022 07:45 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 07:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged people to vote in record numbers in the Assembly polls in Uttarakhand, Goa and parts of Uttar Pradesh.
Voting will be held on Monday in all Assembly segments of Goa and Uttarakhand, and 55 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, where the second phase of the state elections is being held. Prime Minister Modi in a tweet called upon people to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy.
The counting will take place on March 10.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Assembly
- Uttar
- Uttarakhand
- Narendra Modi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
It's our collective endeavour to further popularise his noble ideals: PM Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary
PM Modi pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on his death anniversary
Baghel following PM Modi's footsteps: BJP's Brijmohan Agrawal after Chhattisgarh announces construction of Amar Jawan Jyoti in Raipur
PM Modi congratulates citizens as India successfully vaccinates 75 pc of its adult population against COVID-19
UP Assembly polls: Akhilesh Yadav to file nomination from Karhal tomorrow, BJP candidate from the seat not yet announced