Assembly polls: PM urges people to vote in record numbers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2022 07:45 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 07:45 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged people to vote in record numbers in the Assembly polls in Uttarakhand, Goa and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Voting will be held on Monday in all Assembly segments of Goa and Uttarakhand, and 55 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, where the second phase of the state elections is being held. Prime Minister Modi in a tweet called upon people to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy.

The counting will take place on March 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

