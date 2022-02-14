Left Menu

Additional Secretary in MEA Ohm Prakash passes away

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 20:37 IST
Ohm Prakash, an additional secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), passed away following a prolonged illness. He was 52.

Condoling his demise, the MEA on Monday described him as an ''industrious and a generous soul'' whose service to the nation is ''greatly valued''.

Prakash was a 1993-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) official and he died on Saturday in Delhi following a prolonged illness, according to an official.

''We express heartfelt condolences at the sudden passing away of our colleague Shri Ohm Prakash, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs. An industrious and a generous soul, his service to the nation is greatly valued. He will be remembered fondly,'' MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

''Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time. @MEAIndia will extend all possible support to them,'' he added.

Prakash was proficient in the Turkish language and had served in Indian missions in Ankara and Ramallah.

