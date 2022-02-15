Scholz says Putin wrong to use word "genocide" in reference to Donbass

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's use of the word "genocide" to describe the situation in east Ukraine's breakaway Donbass region was wrong.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Putin, Scholz said the word genocide, used by Putin at an earlier joint news conference, was strong. "It is wrong," he said.

