Biden will address situation on ground in Ukraine, no new policies -Psaki
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-02-2022 00:07 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 00:07 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden will not make any new policy announcements during his update on Ukraine on Tuesday, the White House said.
"He will speak about the situation on the ground, the steps we have taken, the actions we are prepared to take, what’s at stake for the U.S. and the world and how this may impact us at home," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- U.S.
- Ukraine
- Jen Psaki
- White House
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. states, other nations back Mexico's lawsuit against gun makers
Pfizer vaccine for children under 5 may be available in U.S. by end-Feb - report
U.S. orders family members of government employees in Belarus to leave
U.S. weighs more troops to eastern Europe beyond 8,500 on alert
Pfizer vaccine for children under 5 may be available in U.S. by end-Feb - report