Rahul slams Kejriwal for staying at house of ex-militant

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi yesterday slammed Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly staying at night at the house of an ex-militant. Gandhi said that a Congress leader will never stay at an ex-militant's house.

ANI | Barnala (Punjab) | Updated: 16-02-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 14:28 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi yesterday slammed Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly staying at night at the house of an ex-militant. Gandhi said that a Congress leader will never stay at an ex-militant's house. Referring to media reports claiming that Kejriwal spent a night at ex- militant's house in Moga during his visit to Punjab, Gandhi while addressing a public rally in Barnala said, "I want you to remember that no matter what happens, you will not find a Congress leader at a terrorist's house, but the biggest leader of 'Jhaadu' can be found at the terrorist's house."

Gandhi further said that Punjab needs a stable government. Congress is the incumbent government in the state.

The polling in Punjab will take place in a single phase on February 20. The votes will be counted on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

